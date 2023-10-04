Child commission condemns killing of 3 daughters

Jalandhar, October 3
Chairman Kanwardeep Singh of the Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission has expressed sorrow and condemnation regarding the unfortunate incident in which parents poisoned their three innocent young girls in Jalandhar due to financial difficulties.
Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Chairman Kanwardeep Singh said that killing innocent little girls was a very horrendous incident and the culprits should be given exemplary punishment so that no one commits such a crime in future.
The chairman appealed to people that the parents, who cannot raise their children due to financial hardship, should not kill the children but surrender them to the child welfare committees so that the precious lives of the children could be saved. He said children are the future of society and the nation as these children could grow up and brighten the name of their country.
