Child project officer, peon held for graft

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 20

The District Vigilance Bureau today caught Fatehgarh Sahib Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Manju Bhandari and her peon Balihar Singh while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Mamta, a resident of Reona Niwan village.

A spokesperson for the VB said Mamta had complained to the bureau that the CDPO and her peon had demanded Rs 35,000 as bribe to get a job as an anganwadi helper for which she had applied. After a preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and the CDPO and her peon were nabbed on the spot taking Rs 20,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Patiala range.