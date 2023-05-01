Child with special needs ‘beaten up’ by teacher

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 30

The family of a student in a govt school at Azeemgarh, who was categorised as a special child, have alleged that he was beaten up by a teacher on Friday. The injured student is now having treatment in the Civil Hospital.

Krishan Lal said when his son Gaurav (13) returned from the school yesterday, his mother saw that there were some injury marks on his back. On being asked by her, Gaurav alleged that he was beaten by a teacher. When she talked to the school teacher, she denied the charge. After this, the child was taken to the hospital.

Teacher-incharge Gurvinder Kaur said no such incident came to light during the school time. The child was mischievous, his parents had been informed about this several times. Possibly, someone might have assaulted him on the way after leaving school but the school staff had no specific knowledge about it, she added.

Dr Sandeep Kumar said the child had injury marks on his body. A medico-legal report had been sent to the city police station.