The Punjab Government is set to commission a Rs 9.50-crore chilli-processing plant in Abohar by September.

This was announced by Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Minister of Agriculture and Food Processing, Punjab. He said the plant, being set up by Punjab Agri Export Corporation Ltd (PAGREXCO) on an acre of land, would have an installed capacity of 5 tons per hour, besides providing a significant boost to the state’s agricultural sector. Khudian highlighted that the area under chilli cultivation had been increasing annually.