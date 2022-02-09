Chinese string claims life

Ferozepur: A 4-year-old girl succumbed to the injuries she suffered after getting entangled in Chinese string. Daljit Singh, father of Ashleen Kaur (4), said his daughter had gone to her school with her mother. “As they were heading back home, Chinese string got entangled in Ashleen’s neck. She suffered severe injuries,” said Daljit. TNS
Two held for Rs10 lakh fraud
Abohar: The police have arrested two persons for fraudulently withdrawing Rs10.20 lakh from the account of an Army personnel by impersonating as bank employees. The police said Havildar Jitender of Bihar had filed a complaint against unknown persons in this regard. The accused, Rohit and Vikas Rajvanshi of Bihar, have been remanded to seven-day police custody. TNS
28K sedative tablets seized
Abohar: After seizing 21,000 sedative tablets on Monday from Shubham Baghla, who runs a medicine shop in Sriganganagar's Gharsana segment, the police on Tuesday seized 7,000 intoxicating pills from his son Joginder in a raid. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.
