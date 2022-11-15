 Chinese string claims life : The Tribune India

In Brief

Chinese string claims life



Our Correspondent

Ropar: A 12-year-old boy died after Chinese string of a kite slit his throat here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Gulshan of Kotla Nihang. Gulshan was on his way to home on a bicycle when his neck got entangled in the string. He was taken to a hospital in Ropar and was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. TNS

Lecture on future of media

Chandigarh: To celebrate the National Press Day, the Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists’ Union is holding a lecture by P Sainath, an expert on rural affairs. The lecture on ‘Future of Media’, will be held at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh at 10.30 am on Wednesday. TNS

513 smugglers held in fortnight

Chandigarh: The police have arrested 513 drug smugglers after registering 406 FIRs, under the NDPS Act across the state in last two weeks. A spokesperson said the police had also seized 42.36-kg heroin, 18-kg opium, 12-kg ganja, nine-quintal poppy husk, and 74,000 tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharmaceutical opioids, besides Rs 14.80 lakh drug money. TNS

Anganwari workers protest

Sangrur: Anganwari workers, under the banner of Anganwari Mulazam Union Punjab CITU, on Monday organised a protest near the local residence of CM Bhagwant Mann. “Before elections, AAP leaders had promised that they would accept our all demands. But after the formation of their government, they have forgotten us,” said Amritpal Kaur. TNS

500 tested for diabetes

Abohar: On the World Diabetes Day 2022, check-up camps at five places in Sriganganagar near Abohar were organised. More than 500 people were examined and about 40 per cent of them were found to be suffering from diabetes.

#China #ropar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

DERA FOLLOWER’S MURDER: SI’s son held for giving shelter to accused

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Health Dept comes up with self-assessment tool