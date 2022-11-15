Chinese string claims life

Our Correspondent

Ropar: A 12-year-old boy died after Chinese string of a kite slit his throat here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Gulshan of Kotla Nihang. Gulshan was on his way to home on a bicycle when his neck got entangled in the string. He was taken to a hospital in Ropar and was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. TNS

Lecture on future of media

Chandigarh: To celebrate the National Press Day, the Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists’ Union is holding a lecture by P Sainath, an expert on rural affairs. The lecture on ‘Future of Media’, will be held at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh at 10.30 am on Wednesday. TNS

513 smugglers held in fortnight

Chandigarh: The police have arrested 513 drug smugglers after registering 406 FIRs, under the NDPS Act across the state in last two weeks. A spokesperson said the police had also seized 42.36-kg heroin, 18-kg opium, 12-kg ganja, nine-quintal poppy husk, and 74,000 tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharmaceutical opioids, besides Rs 14.80 lakh drug money. TNS

Anganwari workers protest

Sangrur: Anganwari workers, under the banner of Anganwari Mulazam Union Punjab CITU, on Monday organised a protest near the local residence of CM Bhagwant Mann. “Before elections, AAP leaders had promised that they would accept our all demands. But after the formation of their government, they have forgotten us,” said Amritpal Kaur. TNS

500 tested for diabetes

Abohar: On the World Diabetes Day 2022, check-up camps at five places in Sriganganagar near Abohar were organised. More than 500 people were examined and about 40 per cent of them were found to be suffering from diabetes.

