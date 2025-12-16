‘Chinks’ in Akali Dal breakway faction as its leaders skip campaigning in Ayali’s Dakha

Photographs of jailed Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh dominated the election material used by independent candidates backed by rebel SAD legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali during the polls to rural bodies in Ludhiana’s Dakha, his Assembly segment.

Amritpal’s mother Balwinder Kaur was also seen campaigning. In contrast, leaders of the SAD breakaway faction, called the SAD (Punar Surjit), stayed away from campaigning. Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who heads the faction, also did not visit Dakha to campaign for Ayali-backed candidates.

This stoked rumours of his having differences with leaders of the breakaway group. Ayali is considered among founding members of the group, which is yet to get the approval of the Election Commission as a party separate from the SAD led by Sukhbir Badal.

The group leaders had parted ways with the Sukhbir-led party, seeking it restructuring as per a decree issued in December last year by the Akal Takht - the highest temporal seat for the Sikhs.

The temporal seat had formed a panel to carry out a membership drive for the party and subsequent internal polls. It included Ayali and other SAD rebels.

However, the SAD rejected it and carried out its own membership drive, resulting in Sukhbir's return as the party president. The election material used by Ayali-backed candidates did not have pictures of rebel group members.

Commenting on it, Ayali said, “A duty was assigned to me by Akal Takht Sahib, and I have fulfilled that responsibility. In the new Akali Dal, I was given the post of senior vice-president, but I believe that at this stage, we should first create a platform for Panthic unity. After these elections, we will work in that direction, bringing together all Panthic groups,” he added.

During the election campaign, Ayali claimed that Dakha was a Panthic constituency and that his political decisions would reflect Panthic sentiments. He denied any alliance or joining the Akali Dal Waris (Punjab De), the Amritpal-led party. "I have always spoken in support of Amritpal Singh and his family stands with me. These elections were a review of the public response to the work we have done in the past. Akali Dal candidates were also in the fray here, so it will become clear whether people choose them or us," said Ayali.