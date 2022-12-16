Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, charging Rs 3.78L hostel fee every year

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 15

Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, is allegedly “fleecing” MBBS students by charging exorbitant hostel fee.

As per documents available with The Tribune, the college management has been charging Rs 3.78 lakh every year as a hostel fee, which is three times more than the fee fixed by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

On August 22, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, issued a notification wherein hostel fee at private medical colleges was fixed around Rs 1 lakh per annum and the management could charge Rs 16,500 for non-air conditioned independent room, besides electricity and water. Mess charges had to be on actual basis and managed by students.

Will act, says VC We will take action if we get written representation from students or their parents. — Dr Avneesh Kumar, VC, Bfuhs

The notification reads, “It is inclusive of every other charge. Besides, each student will deposit security of Rs 27,500 refundable in the shape of a demand draft. And all charges shall be levied from students on six month basis. If we add food cost, the complete cost comes around Rs 1 lakh.

The college has been entitled to increase the hostel fee up to five per cent for each subsequent year.

However, students alleged they were being forced to pay three times of the prescribed fee.

Apart from annual hostel charges of Rs 51,446, students pay Rs 27,300 each month, taking it to 3,79,046 annually. The fleecing of the students was being done in the name of food, electricity and water charges.

Moreover, the management was not allowing students to stay outside the college.

Swarn Salaria, owner of the college, said, “Students are being charged as per norms decided by the university.” When asked why hostel accommodation was made compulsory, he said the institute was in a remote location and they cannot afford to put students’ life at risk.

#MBBS #pathankot