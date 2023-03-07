Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

ANI

New Delhi, March 7

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an absconding accused, then Director of Pearl Group, on his arrival in New Delhi, in connection to a multi-crore chit fund case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harchand Singh Gill. The accused was brought back to India upon being deported from Fiji.

The agency started the investigation against the Pearls Group and its founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo on February 19, 2014 on the allegations of cheating crores of gullible investors by offering them land in return of their investments.

The agency has alleged that over Rs 60,000 crore was siphoned off by the company by duping these investors across the country.

The agency registered a case on February 19, 2019, against the then Chairman/CMD and promoter/director of Pearls Group and others after conversion of preliminary enquiry registered earlier on the directions of the Supreme Court to inquire into the said allegations.

The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court at Rouse Avenue District Courts, Delhi.

Gill was brought from Fiji after being deported from the archipelago under 'Operation Trishul' which was launched by the CBI to bring back fugitives living abroad.

The CBI claims that around 30 fugitives were successfully brought to India under the operation since its launch last year.

The operation aims to geo-locate proceeds of crimes and fugitives with the help of Interpol and bring them back.

