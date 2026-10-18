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Home / Punjab / Chitte chhole, rajmah go global as Punjab CM launches new MARKFED products at SIAL Paris

Chitte chhole, rajmah go global as Punjab CM launches new MARKFED products at SIAL Paris

Mann inaugurates MARKFED’s stall at India Pavilion during the exhibition, showcasing Punjab’s agricultural produce, traditional cuisine and food-processing capabilities

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:45 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates MARKFED's exhibition stall at the India Pavilion and launches products under MARKFED’s SOHNA brand at the SIAL Paris 2026 in Villepinte, Seine-Saint-Denis, on Sunday. Photo: @BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo
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Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday launched two new products under MARKFED’s SOHNA brand — chickpeas in brine (chitte chhole) and red kidney beans in brine (rajmah) — at SIAL Paris 2026, as the state seeks to expand its presence in international food markets.

SIAL is one of the world’s leading international food and beverage exhibitions.

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Mann inaugurated MARKFED’s stall at the India Pavilion during the exhibition, showcasing Punjab’s agricultural produce, traditional cuisine and food-processing capabilities.

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The CM said the launch would help take the taste of Punjab to consumers across the world while creating new opportunities for farmers, cooperatives, food processors and exporters.

The two canned products expand MARKFED’s ready-to-use food portfolio under SOHNA, which includes traditional Punjabi dishes such as sarson ka saag, dal makhani, rajmah, kadhi pakora and Amritsari chana.

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