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Home / Punjab / Chlorine gas leak at Nangal chemical plant leads to panic

Chlorine gas leak at Nangal chemical plant leads to panic

Residents of nearby colonies and villages report pungent smell; Primo Chemicals plant says leak was contained and posed no threat to public safety

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 10:48 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A chlorine gas leak at the Primo Chemicals plant in Nangal town of Ropar district triggered panic among residents on Monday morning after a strong pungent smell spread across nearby residential areas and villages.

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People living in colonies surrounding the chemical unit reported the smell. Many of them contacted local authorities over fear of a hazardous gas leak. Locals said there was confusion and anxiety as they awaited official confirmation about the nature of the incident and whether it posed any health risk.

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Vijay Kapila, a resident of Modern Avenue Colony located near the chemical plant, said the pungent odour filled his house during the morning hours. “After making enquiries from locals, I came to know that chlorine gas had leaked from the Primo Chemicals unit. There is panic among the residents. The authorities should tell us whether it is safe to remain in the area,” he said.

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The impact was not confined to Nangal town. Residents of villages surrounding the plant also reported a strong chemical smell. Bobby Singh, a resident of Benewal village in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, which lies close to the industrial unit, said there was widespread concern in the village following reports of the gas leak. There was panic among the villagers after news of the chlorine leakage spread, he said.

Primo Chemicals, however, maintained that the situation had been brought under control. The company’s Deputy General Manager and spokesperson, Bhagwati Prasad, confirmed that there had been a chlorine gas leak inside the plant but said it had been contained promptly. He said that there was pin leakage in chlorine pipeline and it has been contained, he said.

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"There was a chlorine leakage in the unit, but it has been contained. There is no threat to the life or safety of the people," the DGM said.

The latest incident has revived concerns among residents living around the chemical unit. Villagers in the surrounding areas have, on several occasions in the past, alleged that emissions and leakages from the plant have damaged crops and contaminated underground water.

However, officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board have previously stated that investigations did not find evidence to substantiate the allegations made by villagers regarding crop damage or groundwater contamination.

The incident reignited concerns over industrial safety and emergency communication mechanisms, with people demanding timely information from both the company and district authorities whenever such incidents occur to prevent panic.

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