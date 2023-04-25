Cholera deaths, PSHRC recommends Rs 2 lakh compensation for each family

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has recommended Rs 2 lakh compensation each in case of deaths following outbreak of cholera at Bathonia village in Patiala district. The order by the commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and Justice Nirmaljit Kaur came on a complaint filed by Rohit, stating that the people of the village were constrained to drink contaminated water due to the mixing of sewerage pipelines in the supply of portable water.

The commission, during the course of hearing, was told that two persons died after consumption of contaminated water and disease, such as diarrhoea, was also spreading in the entire area. The commission noted: “The deaths due to outbreak of cholera on account of water contamination is not denied. This was obviously due to the failure of regular survey, failure to replace any damaged and leaked pips, lack of chlorinisation of the water supply and no supervision. In these circumstances, the commission deems it proper to recommend that the grant of sum of Rs 2 lakh to be paid by the state government to each of the immediate family member of the deceased as compensation.”

Before parting with the order, the commission directed Patiala Deputy Commissioner, and Secretary, Local Bodies, to send the action taken report by June 26.