Christians in Muktsar dist demand land for burial

Muktsar, February 15
A majority of Christians in the district are reportedly unable to perform the last rites of the deceased following proper rituals as they have to travel to Bathinda for this purpose.
In Muktsar town, there is one graveyard of Catholics and the other is located at Badhai village for Protestants, which has little space. However, in Malout and Gidderbaha, there are no graveyards for Christians. In such a situation, they have to travel about 30-50 km to Bathinda or use personal land for the burial.
“We have raised this issue several times in the past, but nobody is listening to us,” said Pastor Robinson.
“There are nearly 25,000 Christians in Muktsar district and some of us even cremate the body by burning it in any nearby cremation ground just because of unavailability of graveyards,” he added.
Christians today lodged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex and handed over a memorandum to the DC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...