Christians in Muktsar dist demand land for burial

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 15

A majority of Christians in the district are reportedly unable to perform the last rites of the deceased following proper rituals as they have to travel to Bathinda for this purpose.

In Muktsar town, there is one graveyard of Catholics and the other is located at Badhai village for Protestants, which has little space. However, in Malout and Gidderbaha, there are no graveyards for Christians. In such a situation, they have to travel about 30-50 km to Bathinda or use personal land for the burial.

“We have raised this issue several times in the past, but nobody is listening to us,” said Pastor Robinson.

“There are nearly 25,000 Christians in Muktsar district and some of us even cremate the body by burning it in any nearby cremation ground just because of unavailability of graveyards,” he added.

Christians today lodged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex and handed over a memorandum to the DC.