CIA team attacked in Dirba, 10 booked

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 23

A police team of the Sangrur Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) was allegedly attacked in Dirba when cops went to check drugs. The police have registered a case against 10 persons and started raids to arrest the suspects.

As per information, CIA members, including ASI Kulwant singh and two constables — Sukhdeep Singh and Inderjit Singh, had gone to check drug supply in Bazigarh basti of Dirba.

But when they stopped a motorcycle-borne man to conduct a search, he misbehaved with them and called other persons. The miscreant and his associates attacked the cops and did not allow checking of the motorcyclist.

“Our team had gone to check the supply of drugs after getting secret information, but residents attacked our men. We are conducting an investigation,” said Deepinder Singh Jeji, in-charge, CIA Sangrur. The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 186, 323, 332, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against 10 persons.

#Sangrur