CISF arrives in Nangal to take over Bhakra Dam security amid political row

A contingent of 200 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has begun arriving at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) township in Nangal today, ahead of their official deployment at Bhakra Dam, scheduled to begin on August 31.

Their arrival marks a significant shift in the security apparatus of the vital hydroelectric and irrigation project, sparking renewed political criticism from the opposition in Punjab. Till the filing of this report, about 10 to 15 CISF personnel has arrived at Nangal while the remaining are likely to arrive till late in the evening, the sources here said.

BBMB had made arrangements for the CISF by preparing 90 residential units in its Nangal township. However, CISF officials have reportedly rejected these houses for permanent residence, instead requesting the development of a dedicated colony in the Olida area of Himachal Pradesh, near the dam site. For now, the personnel are being temporarily accommodated in the community hall and existing BBMB quarters.

The CISF takeover has not gone uncontested. The move has ignited strong political backlash, with Punjab Congress leaders accusing the state government of failing to prevent the centralisation of control over BBMB. In a press conference held in Ropar today, Ashwani Sharma, district president of the Congress, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for what he called “complete inaction” in stopping the CISF deployment.

“Despite the Congress and all opposition parties unanimously supporting the state government’s resolution against the deployment of CISF in BBMB, not a single legal step has been taken to halt it,” Sharma said. “The Punjab government could have moved court, but failed to do so. The current Chief Minister will go down in history as the one under whose watch Punjab surrendered control of BBMB to the Centre.”

Earlier this year, the Punjab Assembly passed a unanimous resolution opposing the CISF deployment, citing that the state police have efficiently managed dam security for decades. The opposition and employee unions also expressed concern over the financial burden, as the cost of CISF deployment is expected to run into about 100 crores annually.

Despite this, BBMB has proceeded with the plan, preparing accommodation and logistical support for the central force. Sources indicate that the deployment is being carried out in stages, with more personnel expected in the coming days.

The ongoing standoff reflects deeper issues between Punjab and the Centre over administrative control and resource management, especially concerning key infrastructure like the Bhakra Dam, which is central to the state’s water and power supply.