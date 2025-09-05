DT
PT
Citing flood relief, Kejriwal & Sisodia get exemption from court hearing

Citing flood relief, Kejriwal & Sisodia get exemption from court hearing

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:28 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday allowed exemption applications moved by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

The case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was listed before Special Judge Digvinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court.

The exemption pleas were filed on the ground that both leaders are engaged in flood relief work in Punjab. Counsel for Kejriwal informed the court that the former CM was visiting flood-affected areas in Punjab to coordinate relief measures and provide immediate assistance to those hit by the natural calamity.

A separate application was filed on behalf of Sisodia, stating that he too is in Punjab owing to the recent floods that have severely impacted several districts. The plea noted that Sisodia is the Prabhari (In-Charge) of the Aam Aadmi Party for Punjab and, in that capacity, is extending support and relief to affected residents.

The special court is presently dealing with issues relating to scrutiny of documents in the matter. Parallel proceedings are also pending before the Delhi High Court in an appeal against an earlier order of the special court.

