Citing ‘law and order breakdown’, Sukhbir Badal demands early elections

Accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of causing a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal has called for immediate imposition of the model code of conduct and urged the Election Commission to announce elections in the state at the earliest.

Badal’s statement came as an EC team visited the state to check poll preparedness.

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The leader, who was chairing a meeting with all the SAD halka in-charges, said, “The administration has completely collapsed. CM Mann appears to have abandoned the field and run away. This is why the police, too, seem to be operating on their own.”

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“I have never witnessed such a situation in Punjab. I urge the EC to impose the model code of conduct and hold elections,” he added.

When asked about talks of possible alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Badal said, “As I told earlier, excluding the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, we are open to working with any party that accepts our principles and agrees with our party’s policies.”