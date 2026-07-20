Punjab replaces 35 archaic revenue terms with simple Punjabi words

In a major step towards citizen-friendly governance, the Punjab government has replaced 35 complex and archaic revenue terms used in property registration documents with simple, everyday Punjabi words.

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The move aims to eliminate confusion among common citizens dealing with land and property-related paperwork. Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the traditional Persian and Urdu-origin terms had long been a barrier for ordinary people trying to understand official documents.

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Announcing the decision, Mundian said the initiative was taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. “The traditional terminology used in property registration documents often confused citizens. On the chief minister’s directions, the revenue and rehabilitation department constituted a special committee to recommend simpler alternatives,” he said.

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“The objective is to ensure that no citizen faces unnecessary difficulty in understanding documents related to land or property,” Mundian added.

The minister said the government had instructed the Inspector General of Registration and all deputy commissioners to implement the revised terminology in property registration documents on a priority basis. Officials have been directed to ensure the use of the new terms to improve readability and reduce confusion for citizens dealing with property transactions.

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Among the key changes approved are:

Arazi replaced by Zameen (land)

Sakin by Vasneek (resident)

Hiba by Tarmeem (gift)

Daan by Sodh/Darusti (correction)

Dakhil Kharij by Intkaal (mutation)

Faut by Maut (death of property owner)

Fard by Nakal Jamabandi (copy of land record)

Bainama by Vikri Nama (sale deed)

Mushtarka by Sanjiha (shared asset)

Radd Karna/Kharij Karna by Mansookh Karna (cancelled)

Other significant replacements include Muntaqi with Tabdeel (title transfer), Ujr with Ittiraz (objection), Hasab Zaba with Kanoon Anusar (according to rules), among others.

The state government believes the simplification exercise will make land records and registration processes more transparent and accessible. The revised terminology is expected to be implemented across all registration offices in Punjab in the coming days.