City MC fails to implement street vending policy

Despite conducting a survey and identifying designated vending zones, the Municipal Corporation (MC) here has failed to relocate 4,025 street vendors from roadsides to earmarked sites. The delay has left traffic congestion and encroachments unaddressed across the city.

The street vending policy aimed to regulate roadside vending and ensure smooth traffic movement by shifting vendors to designated locations. However, the plan remains unimplemented on the ground.

According to the survey, which was conducted through a private agency at a cost of approximately Rs 15 lakh, 4,025 street vendors operate in the city. These include 2,076 permanent vendors, 833 weekly vendors, 606 daily market vendors, and 510 mobile vendors.

The survey further classified the vending sites into three categories based on the nature of the localities, placing 373 vendors in Category A, 416 in Category B, and 890 in Category C.

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The civic body had identified 28 locations for relocation, including six designated markets. The proposed sites included areas along Chhoti Nadi, Sangrur Road, and Rajpura Colony Road. Despite the planning, vendors continue to occupy roadsides and busy market stretches, worsening traffic congestion in the city. Commuters and shoppers frequently face long traffic delays in major commercial areas.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the corporation had identified several locations for shifting the vendors. “We will try to relocate the vendors to designated places,” he added.

However, relocation remains a challenging task for the civic body as many vendors are reluctant to move to the earmarked sites, citing fears of losing customers and daily income.