icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Civic body elections: 80 elected unopposed, mostly from AAP; 7,621 candidates left in fray

Civic body elections: 80 elected unopposed, mostly from AAP; 7,621 candidates left in fray

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As many as 80 candidates, mostly from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have won the urban civic polls unopposed.

Advertisement

Even as the Opposition parties raised questions over these wins, alleging these were orchestrated by getting nomination papers rejected, the data from the State Election Commission revealed that 2,393 candidates withdrew their nomination papers, leaving 7,621 candidates in the election arena.

Advertisement

One of the prominent unopposed winners is ex-Mayor of Bathinda Padamjit Singh Mehta. The Congress candidate’s nomination papers were rejected, while candidates from the other parties withdrew their papers. As per his election affidavit, he owns assets worth Rs 10.15 crore.

Advertisement

In the Faridkot civic body, Satish Kumar of AAP was elected from Ward No. 20. No other candidate filed papers against him. His declared assets stand at Rs 4.16 crore. Former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon told The Tribune that people feared his son and thus nobody entered the poll fray.

In Sunam, the constituency represented by state AAP president Aman Arora, two party candidates won unopposed. In CM Bhagwant Mann’s constituency of Dhuri, six AAP candidates won without contest.

Advertisement

In the newly formed Barnala Municipal Corporation, the papers of several Opposition candidates were rejected. The Ward No. 44 is witnessing a high-profile political battle, with Hasanpreet Bhardwaj, considered close to MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, pitched against Congress-backed Rajinder Kumar, an associate of MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon. Bhardwaj has declared assets worth Rs 2.26 crore, while Rajinder Kumar reported no personal assets.

Information available with The Tribune from the State Election Commission shows that maximum 47 candidates were elected unopposed in the 75 municipal councils, followed by 28 in 21 nagar panchayats and four in the eight municipal corporations. The highest number of withdrawals had been in the municipal councils (1,695), followed by 386 in municipal corporations and 312 in nagar panchayats.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts