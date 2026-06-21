Civic decay shadows Amritsar’s milestone celebrations

As Amritsar prepares to celebrate its 450th foundation day, questions are being raised over the poor civic infrastructure and sanitation in areas surrounding the Golden Temple.

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Residents, activists and religious leaders said while there was talk of fresh promises and projects ahead of the election year, little attention was being paid to improving the ground situation in the historic core of the city that draws lakhs of pilgrims.

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One of the most visible examples of the neglect is the Golden Temple “Galiara” (corridor). Completed in 1998 to enhance the aesthetics of the shrine’s surroundings, the project has gradually lost much of its appeal. Pathways lined with red tiles, landscaped lawns and tree belts are now marred with garbage heaps, waste collection trolleys, illegal encroachments, parked scooters and makeshift vendors. Broken and sunken tiles at several locations also await repair.

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The maintenance of the Galiara falls under the jurisdiction of the Amritsar Development Authority (ADA). Hardeep Singh, the authority’s Galiara in-charge, said separate teams were engaged in sanitation and civil maintenance work. “Efforts are underway to remove encroachments,” he added.

A similar situation prevails at the iconic Heritage Street, which transformed the main approach road to the Golden Temple. The multi-crore project, completed during another election year (2017), was widely appreciated for improving both the visual appeal of the area and the convenience of visitors. Over the years, however, complaints regarding cleanliness and maintenance have mounted. Residents allege that despite repeated claims of regular upkeep, the situation has steadily deteriorated.

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While sanitation improves on roads immediately adjoining the Golden Temple, pilgrims headed to historic sites of Guru Ke Mahal and Tobha Bhai Salo are often greeted by garbage heaps, poorly maintained streets and even stray dogs.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the civic body had already identified gaps in the waste collection system and was implementing corrective measures. “From June 24, 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection will begin in the Central Assembly constituency supported by additional mini-tippers, machinery and manpower,” he added.

The commissioner added that special arrangements were also being made for narrow lanes and that 17 electric vehicles were operating in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock waste lifting.

Last month, the Municipal Corporation initiated a radial road project aimed at beautifying and upgrading the five major routes leading to the Golden Temple. However, delays in execution have triggered apprehensions among residents that the project may not be completed in time for the 450th anniversary celebrations. The issue was flagged by Akal Takht acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who expressed concern over the pace of work. He also criticised the administration for failing to curb the use of single-use plastic in the city.

Addressing the concerns, the Municipal Commissioner said the civic administration had modified its execution strategy to minimise inconvenience. “Instead of digging up all roads simultaneously, work will be completed first on the Ghio Mandi route within the next two months before construction begins on other stretches,” he added.

Residents take things into their own hands

Meanwhile, local women have launched a citizens’ initiative, “Chalo Amritsar” with an aim to improve cleanliness in the walled city. Activist Indu Aurora said residents were seeking better sanitation rather than cosmetic beautification.

“I have lived in this city for 50 years and have never seen such conditions. Earlier, roads were cleaned every night and water was sprinkled in the morning. We want all routes leading to the gurdwaras in the walled city to remain clean. Heavy penalties should be imposed on encroachers and those littering in the area. Stray animals must also be removed,” she added.