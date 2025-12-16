Civil court can hear consumer’s plea if no FIR, complaint filed in power theft cases: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a consumer is entitled to approach a civil court against disconnection of electricity on allegations of theft if neither an FIR has been registered nor a written complaint has been filed before the special court under the Electricity Act, 2003.

Advertisement

“In all those cases, where there is no FIR registered by the police authorities and/or complaint filed by the competent authorities before the special courts, the consumer is well within his right to approach the civil court alleging violation of the law and procedure prescribed therein,” Justice Pankaj Jain ruled.

Advertisement

Dismissing a regular second appeal, Justice Jain ruled that mere allegation or detection of theft did not bar the jurisdiction of the civil court unless the statutory process was triggered. “In the absence of there being any complaint filed before the special court or FIR registered by the police authorities, the allegations of theft of energy cannot assume the status of offence,” the court held.

Advertisement

Clarifying the statutory scheme, Justice Jain asserted: “Only when a complaint has been lodged by the competent officer/authority regarding theft of energy and the special court has taken cognisance of the offence, the jurisdiction can be said to be barred,” the court asserted.

Justice Jain also laid down in detail the statutory consequences flowing from detection of electricity theft under the Electricity Act, 2003, holding that once theft was detected, authorities were empowered to disconnect the electricity supply and the civil court’s jurisdiction to grant injunction stood expressly barred. “Under Section 145, no civil court shall have jurisdiction to entertain an application seeking injunction on such act by an officer/authority empowered under 2003 Act to disconnect the electricity.”

Advertisement

The court made it clear that disconnection could not be a stand-alone action, ruling that “within 24 hours of such disconnection, competent officer is obligated to lodge complaint, in writing, relating to commission of theft of electricity in police station having jurisdiction”.

On restoration of supply, the bench held that “in case, the consumer pays the assessed amount of electricity charges, the electricity will be restored within 48 hours of such deposit”, but clarified that such payment was “without prejudice to the obligation to lodge the complaint in writing”.

Justice Jain further held that cognisance of the offence under Section 135 could be taken “upon a complaint, in writing, made by competent officer/authority or upon report of a police officer filed under Section 173 of the CrPC”. The court added that offences under Sections 135 to 140 and Section 150 are “cognisable and non-bailable.”

Dealing with compounding, Justice Jain ruled that once police took cognisance, a first-time offender was entitled to compounding under Section 152, and on payment, “no proceedings be instituted or continued against him in any criminal court”. Acceptance of such payment “shall amount to acquittal within the meaning of Section 300 of CrPC”.

Justice Jain also referred to the exclusive jurisdiction of special courts, holding that offences under Sections 135 to 140 and Section 150 were “triable only by the special court having jurisdiction over the area where the offence has been committed”, and must be tried summarily in accordance with the CrPC.

The special court, the bench added, was obligated to determine civil liability, which “shall not be less than an amount equivalent to two times of the tariff rate applicable for a period of twelve months preceding the date of detection of theft or the exact period of theft, if determined, whichever is less”. Such liability, Justice Jain ruled, was enforceable “like a civil court decree” and must be adjusted against any amount deposited by the consumer after registration of the case.

Applying the principles to the case, Justice Jain found that there was neither an FIR nor a complaint before the special court. As a result, “the jurisdiction of civil court cannot be held to be barred invoking Section 154 of 2003 Act”. Finding no merit in the appeal, the court dismissed it.