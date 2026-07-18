CJI Surya Kant launches statewide youth recovery campaign to combat drug abuse in Punjab

In Punjab’s continuing battle against drugs, the focus shifted on Saturday from punishment to possibility as Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant launched the Punjab State Legal Services Authority’s 'Comprehensive Youth Recovery and Rehabilitation Campaign', signalling a coordinated push to help vulnerable youth overcome substance dependence through treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

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The campaign, rolled out by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, was inaugurated in the presence of Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and other judges of the High Court. It will be implemented by all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) across the state in mission mode from July 18 to October 31, with a special focus on vulnerable youth as well as incarcerated persons suffering from substance dependence.

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Designed as a comprehensive, community-based initiative, the campaign seeks to create an integrated support system by bringing together Legal Services Institutions, Health Department, Prison Department, educational institutions, skill development agencies, law enforcement authorities, civil society organisations, parents and community leaders.

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Member Secretary (Incharge) Jagdeep Kaur Virk says the objective is to support vulnerable youth through structured rehabilitation, facilitate access to treatment and enable their long-term social reintegration so that they can lead healthy, productive and drug-free lives.

A special emphasis has been laid on providing structured rehabilitative support to incarcerated persons battling substance dependence, recognising that recovery must continue beyond prison walls and into society.

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The first phase, from July 18 to July 31, will focus on institutional preparedness, capacity building, district mapping and the identification of vulnerable areas and affected individuals.

The second phase, scheduled from September 1 to September 30, will centre on voluntary counselling, specialised family counselling and referrals to government-recognised de-addiction centres. During this phase, the District Legal Services Authorities will facilitate medical referrals while ensuring strict confidentiality of beneficiaries.

The final phase, from October 1 to October 31, will focus on post-treatment rehabilitation, social reintegration and sustained follow-up. Recovered youth will be linked with educational institutions, vocational training programmes, skill development initiatives, employment exchanges and recreational activities, including sports and yoga, to minimise the risk of relapse and help them rebuild their lives.

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority said the campaign recognises addiction as a complex public health and social challenge that requires collective compassion, timely intervention and sustained institutional support. Rather than ending with the present drive, the initiative will be repeated at regular quarterly intervals to ensure continued rehabilitation, monitoring and follow-up support for recovering individuals.

Calling for a whole-of-society response, the authority appealed to parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, youth organisations and citizens to actively participate in creating a safe, healthy and drug-free environment for Punjab’s youth.

The initiative seeks to strengthen families and communities by combining legal aid, healthcare, counselling, rehabilitation, education, skill development and community participation into a coordinated framework that offers vulnerable young people not merely freedom from addiction, but a meaningful opportunity to reclaim their lives with dignity.