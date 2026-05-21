CJI Surya Kant to attend varsity convocation virtually

After PM Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was scheduled to visit Bathinda on May 23 to attend the 11th convocation of the Central University of Punjab at Ghudda village, has decided to attend it virtually. The authorities concerned have received an official communiqué in this regard.

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A senior officer said, “The CJI was scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest physically, but will now grace the occasion virtually. The visit has been cancelled, sending out a message on fuel conservation.”

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