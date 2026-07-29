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Home / Punjab / CJP adopting double standards on paper leaks, says Bikram Singh Majithia

CJP adopting double standards on paper leaks, says Bikram Singh Majithia

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Bikram Singh Majithia File
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Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for adopting double standards on the paper leak issue.

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The CJP-led Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

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“The CJP should not have two different standards for Delhi and Punjab. If it does not hold the AAP government accountable for the paper leaks in Punjab, it means the CJP has an understanding with the ruling party. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke should clearly tell whether Punjab lives matter or not,” said Majithia.

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Seeking a High Court-monitored probe into paper leaks, he said six exams had leaked in the past four years in the state. “Earlier, the HC had stayed the examination to recruit excise inspectors after large-scale irregularities came to the fore,” he said. Majithia also showed CM Bhagwant Mann’s post on X (March 13, 2023), wherein he admitted that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) had been leaked.

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