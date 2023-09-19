Clarification

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 18

With regard to the news item published in The Tribune on September 14, ‘Deputy LoP gets anticipatory bail’, it is clarified that the court had ordered that a three-day prior notice be given if an FIR is registered against Dr Raj Kumar, Deputy LoP, on the basis of the allegations in the application/complaint, so that he might avail the legal remedy. The court had ordered that since no FIR had been registered against him, the anticipatory bail application, being infructuous, stood dismissed.

#Hoshiarpur