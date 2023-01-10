Clarification sought over non-prorogation of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has shot off a letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to seek a clarification from CM Bhagwant Mann-led government for non-prorogation of the Vidhan Sabha session.

In a letter, Bajwa pointed out that on November 30, 2022, he had written to the Speaker, seeking protection of the rights of the members of the Assembly.

“In the event of a session being called at a short notice, questions of the members are not taken for want of 15-day notice under Rule 34 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” Bajwa said.

He said the Speaker told him the effect of non-prorogation would not be allowed to come in the way of the rights of the members.

“My genuine apprehension is that the government may scuttle the requirement of ‘Governor’s Address’ at the commencement of the first session of this year. If the Vidhan Sabha is called by the Speaker, it will mean the resumption of the third session, adjourned sine die on October 3, 2022. However, in due deference to the past conventions and practices throughout the country, the House ought to have been prorogued within a fortnight of its adjournment sine die,” he said.

