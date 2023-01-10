Clarification sought over non-prorogation of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

Chandigarh, January 9
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has shot off a letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to seek a clarification from CM Bhagwant Mann-led government for non-prorogation of the Vidhan Sabha session.
In a letter, Bajwa pointed out that on November 30, 2022, he had written to the Speaker, seeking protection of the rights of the members of the Assembly.
“In the event of a session being called at a short notice, questions of the members are not taken for want of 15-day notice under Rule 34 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” Bajwa said.
He said the Speaker told him the effect of non-prorogation would not be allowed to come in the way of the rights of the members.
“My genuine apprehension is that the government may scuttle the requirement of ‘Governor’s Address’ at the commencement of the first session of this year. If the Vidhan Sabha is called by the Speaker, it will mean the resumption of the third session, adjourned sine die on October 3, 2022. However, in due deference to the past conventions and practices throughout the country, the House ought to have been prorogued within a fortnight of its adjournment sine die,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...