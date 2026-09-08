DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Clarify stand on gangsters: Congress to CM Bhagwant Mann

Clarify stand on gangsters: Congress to CM Bhagwant Mann

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:14 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi with other party leaders in Jalandhar on Monday. photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify whether his government was fighting gangsters or standing with them, following the induction of gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon into the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahead of the visit of newly appointed Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and the PCC’s Chandigarh protest on Tuesday, Channi, along with local party MLAs Pargat Singh, Sukhwinder Kotli, Bawa Henry, Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and others, organised a show of strength at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall in Jalandhar. Randhawa and former MP Mohammad Sadiq joined the event, describing it as a protest against the BJP and RSS over the alleged purification ritual in Uttarakhand and the FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi. All leaders, including Channi, welcomed the appointment of Sachin Pilot in place of Bhupesh Baghel. They, however, chose to remain silent over their previous demand to change the PCC president.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of the protest, Randhawa alleged that CM Mann seemed to be preparing to form the government with the support of gangsters by intimidating people. He has surrendered to gangsters.

Advertisement

Warring questions Kejriwal

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday questioned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the Sekhon’s induction into the party. He said the AAP had “lost the ground” and was now trying to use gangsters in the elections.

Advertisement

Warring also met newly appointed general secretary in-charge Sachin Pilot in Delhi. Talking to reporters, Warring said the entire rank and file of the Congress in Punjab was united and that the entire leadership would soon be seen on a single platform.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts