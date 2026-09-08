Clarify stand on gangsters: Congress to CM Bhagwant Mann

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify whether his government was fighting gangsters or standing with them, following the induction of gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon into the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahead of the visit of newly appointed Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and the PCC’s Chandigarh protest on Tuesday, Channi, along with local party MLAs Pargat Singh, Sukhwinder Kotli, Bawa Henry, Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and others, organised a show of strength at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall in Jalandhar. Randhawa and former MP Mohammad Sadiq joined the event, describing it as a protest against the BJP and RSS over the alleged purification ritual in Uttarakhand and the FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi. All leaders, including Channi, welcomed the appointment of Sachin Pilot in place of Bhupesh Baghel. They, however, chose to remain silent over their previous demand to change the PCC president.

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On the sidelines of the protest, Randhawa alleged that CM Mann seemed to be preparing to form the government with the support of gangsters by intimidating people. He has surrendered to gangsters.

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Warring questions Kejriwal

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday questioned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the Sekhon’s induction into the party. He said the AAP had “lost the ground” and was now trying to use gangsters in the elections.

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Warring also met newly appointed general secretary in-charge Sachin Pilot in Delhi. Talking to reporters, Warring said the entire rank and file of the Congress in Punjab was united and that the entire leadership would soon be seen on a single platform.