Clash between 2 factions of AAP leaves two injured in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, December 1
Tension prevailed in Phagwara when two opponent groups of AAP came face to face and indulged in violent clash immediate after the visit of cabinet minister Meet Hayer on Thursday afternoon.
The Minister came here to inspect the water-sewerage treatment plant on Palahai Road today, but as soon as the minister departed, AAP activists of both factions started abusing each other and indulged in scuffle which turned into a clash. The clash left two AAP activists— Jagjit Singh Sahbhi and Lovely Sharma—injured. It was learnt that senior leaders of AAP including district president, Smt Lalit Saklani, were also present on the occasion.
Sahbhi belongs to Santosh Kumar Gogi group and Lovely belongs to Harji Maan (son of AAP Leader Joginder Singh Maan) group.
Both injured were admitted in local civil hospital.
The cops present during the discord tried to pacify both the factions but failed. Ultimately the police had to use mild force/cane charge to disburse the miscreants.
SHO City Amandeep Singh told The Tribune that the police had to take stern stand to disburse the AAP activists and to maintain peace and law and order in Phagwara.
It was also learnt that Sahbhi was earlier in Maan Group, but due to differences developed with latter, he left the camp and joined hands with Gogi group. Tension continued till filing of the reports and the police is recording the statements of both the parties.
