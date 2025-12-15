Clash between AAP, Cong men in Amloh, 1 hurt

AAP supporter Sukhchain Singh was injured during a clash between AAP and Congress workers at the polling booth in Diwa Ganduan village in Amloh subdivision. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Amloh.

Advertisement

AAP supporters alleged that Bikar Singh, former sarpanch- cum- Congress supporter, along with his 10 supporters attacked Sukhchain when he had gone to vote. He said that an Akali Dal polling agent took him to hospital.

Advertisement