Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Radha Soami sect followers in Beas; 11 injured

PTI

Beas (Amritsar), September 4

A clash broke out between Nihang Sikhs and followers of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Sunday after the former allegedly tried to forcibly enter the sprawling Dera premises to graze their cattle, leaving 10 people and a police personnel injured.

A heavy police force was deployed around the Dera premises and senior officers, including the Inspector General of Police, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

According to the police, a group of Nihangs wanted to enter the Dera premises to graze their cattle but was stopped by followers of the Radha Soami sect.

One of the Nihangs allegedly attacked a security incharge of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, identified as Parmdeep Singh Teja, who sustained injuries in his shoulders.

Jandaila Guru Police Station SHO Davinder Kumar, who was at the spot, tried to intervene and also sustained injuries.

The situation took an ugly turn when the group of Nihangs again forcibly tried to enter the Dera premises, leading to a clash between both the groups.

A total of 10 people from both sides suffered injuries, besides the police officer.

The Nihangs are a Sikh sect whose blue-robed members are often seen carrying swords or spears.