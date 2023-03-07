Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 7

Man who allegedly threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh before April 25 was arrested by the Punjab Police on Tuesday.

The accused in this case is a minor and tenth class student. He is a resident of Rajasthan. The accused had threatened and demanded ransom from Moosewala's father through by mailing him four times in the last 15 days.

A case has been registered. Earlier in the day, late singer Moosewala's father protested outside Punjab Assembly and demanded a CBI probe into his son's death.

He also alleged that he has been receiving death threats, saying, "I was threatened on the 18th, 24th and 27th (of February) that I will be killed before 25th (of) April." He said he will "continue to fight".