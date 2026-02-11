A 17-year-old schoolgirl was found murdered in a hotel near the Truck Operators Union on Abohar-Malout Road late on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested the accused and launched a detailed investigation.

Advertisement

Preliminary reports indicate that the girl, identified as Aarti, a Class 11 student at Government Senior Secondary School, checked into the hotel around 5 pm with a young man. He reportedly left saying he was collecting food from Zomato.

Advertisement

Around two hours later, hotel staff, noticing no activity, entered the room and found Aarti lying in a pool of blood.

Advertisement

A team of police officials reached the hotel and took all records in possession.

City-1 police station in-charge Ravinder Singh said the accused, Sachin Singh, a resident of Ramkot village who works at a local shop, has been arrested. A case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS.

Advertisement

The deceased’s father, Jai Lal, who works at the Abohar gaushala, said the family had been away in Kanpur following the death of his mother-in-law and had returned only the day before, when they were occupied with a wedding ceremony.

When Aarti did not return home late Tuesday night, her family began searching for her. Police arrived around 11 pm and took them to the hotel, where her body was found.

Her mother stated that Aarti was the eldest of five siblings and alleged that the accused had been harassing her daughter.

Officials said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is under way.