‘Clean water to every household on agenda’

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 29

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj (35), who trounced Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal from his stronghold Jalalabad by 30,930 votes, is worried about the non-availability of clean drinking water in border villages.

“What to talk of basic amenities in Jalalabad, people of my segment have been deprived of pure water for several years,” says Kamboj.

The matter has been taken up with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a comprehensive plan is being prepared to provide water to towns and villages of the constituency, he says.

Flagging “embezzlement” of MGNREGA funds meant for Jalalabad, Kamboj says he will try to expose the scam. “Work was not offered to deserving labourers. A huge amount was misappropriated in the name of employment to the poor,” the first-time MLA claims.

On the drug menace, the AAP leader sees a solution in sports activities. “I will get stadia constructed in villages. In this manner, the youth will be engaged in some productive activity,” he notes.

Kamboj was the general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, but was expelled from the party for having contested the 2019 Jalalabad byelection against the Congress candidate.

The bypoll was necessitated because Sukhbir had vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur.

After having resigned from the Congress, Kamboj joined the AAP and was appointed the state president of the Backward Class cell of the youth wing.

He reiterates the AAP’s agenda of better education and healthcare facilities.