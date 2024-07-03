Cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur: Punjab State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, July 3
In a significant development, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a news item carried in these columns on delay in the cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur by the Punjab Irrigation Department, despite the onset of monsoon in the tricity.
Commission Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash has also called for a comprehensive report on the progress and reasons for the delay from Punjab Irrigation Department Chief Engineer. The report is to be submitted by August 5––the next date of hearing in the matter.
“The commission has perused detailed news-clipping viral in social media under the caption ‘Monsoon arrives, irrigation dept. yet to take up Sukhna choe cleaning in Zirakpur, indicating that while monsoon has arrived in the tricity, the Punjab Irrigation Department is yet to begin the cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur. It is further mentioned that the residents fear that a clogged river may lead to a flood-like situation like it did on August 23, 2020,” Justice Sant Parkash asserted.
Before parting with the order, Justice Sant Parkash directed the placing of the matter before the Chief Engineer. The order’s copy, along with the news item, was directed to be sent to him through e-mail and by post for compliance.
The report, among other things, had stated that the Irrigation Department undertook the cleaning of the choe every year before the monsoon season. But this time the focus was on the incomplete bundh across the Ghaggar in Tiwana.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed into venue of 80,000
The Baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang, came out ...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech
Congress-led INDIA staged walkout after Leader of Opposition...
Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally
The Broader market remains positive
Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death
Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on ro...