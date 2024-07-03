 Cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur: Punjab State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  • Cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur: Punjab State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance

Cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur: Punjab State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance

Cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur: Punjab State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance

Wild growth and garbage in the Sukhna Choe, cleaning of which is yet to begin in Zirakpur and Baltana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik 

Chandigarh, July 3

In a significant development, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a news item carried in these columns on delay in the cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur by the Punjab Irrigation Department, despite the onset of monsoon in the tricity.

Commission Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash has also called for a comprehensive report on the progress and reasons for the delay from Punjab Irrigation Department Chief Engineer. The report is to be submitted by August 5––the next date of hearing in the matter.

“The commission has perused detailed news-clipping viral in social media under the caption ‘Monsoon arrives, irrigation dept. yet to take up Sukhna choe cleaning in Zirakpur, indicating that while monsoon has arrived in the tricity, the Punjab Irrigation Department is yet to begin the cleaning of Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur. It is further mentioned that the residents fear that a clogged river may lead to a flood-like situation like it did on August 23, 2020,” Justice Sant Parkash asserted.

Before parting with the order, Justice Sant Parkash directed the placing of the matter before the Chief Engineer. The order’s copy, along with the news item, was directed to be sent to him through e-mail and by post for compliance.

The report, among other things, had stated that the Irrigation Department undertook the cleaning of the choe every year before the monsoon season. But this time the focus was on the incomplete bundh across the Ghaggar in Tiwana.

 

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

