Cleanliness campaign by judges & lawyers

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 5

Exposing the Municipal Corporation regarding cleanliness in the city, a few judicial officers and office-bearers of the District Bar Association (DBA) on Saturday started a campaign to clean the premises of the District Judicial Complex.

District and Sessions Judge Atul Kasana, two other judicial officers Harjit Singh and Sanjeev Kundi, DBA president Sunil Garg and many senior lawyers took brooms in their hands for the campaign.

Garg said Moga was one of the dirtiest cities of Punjab with hardly any effort being made by the MC to clean the city. "One can see heaps of garbage lying on the roads, along the national highway, in the government buildings and other public places. The sewerage pipes are leaking at many places," he said.

Garg said they were forced to launch the cleanliness drive due to utter neglect by the local body.

#Moga