Cleanliness campaign by judges & lawyers

Moga, February 5
Exposing the Municipal Corporation regarding cleanliness in the city, a few judicial officers and office-bearers of the District Bar Association (DBA) on Saturday started a campaign to clean the premises of the District Judicial Complex.
District and Sessions Judge Atul Kasana, two other judicial officers Harjit Singh and Sanjeev Kundi, DBA president Sunil Garg and many senior lawyers took brooms in their hands for the campaign.
Garg said Moga was one of the dirtiest cities of Punjab with hardly any effort being made by the MC to clean the city. "One can see heaps of garbage lying on the roads, along the national highway, in the government buildings and other public places. The sewerage pipes are leaking at many places," he said.
Garg said they were forced to launch the cleanliness drive due to utter neglect by the local body.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...