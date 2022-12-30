Close aide booked, DSP-rank officer under the scanner

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 29

In the naib tehsildar recruitment scam, a DSP-rank police officer is in the dock after one of his alleged close associate received Rs 70 lakh from two persons in Kotkapura town.

While the Faridkot police have registered a criminal case against the Amritsar-based associate, it has taken no action against the DSP so far.

The DSP was posted in Faridkot when the payment was made in August 2022. Presently, he is posted in an adjoining district.

False promises I went to the DSP and asked him to speak to his friend Abhishek Sharma, but apart from making promises, he took no action. —Bhuvesh Kataria, Complainant

The court of the Faridkot District and Sessions Judge today dismissed the anticipatory bail of Abhishek Sharma of Amritsar after the police registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC against him.

The Kotkapura police registered the case in this alleged cheating case after an investigation by a DSP-rank officer.

In a complaint to the police, Bhuvesh Kataria, owner of a hotel in Kotkapura, had alleged that a DSP-rank police officer, who was frequent visitor to his hotel, had introduced him to Abhishek Sharma some time ago and flaunted his close links with top political leaders in Delhi and Chandigarh.

Sharma, who was always escorted by some police gunmen, offered the post of naib tehsildar for money and the DSP stood surety for this offer, alleged Kataria in his complaint to the police.

For the recruitment of his son and wife of his one friend as naib tehsildar, Kataria claimed to have made payment of Rs 35 lakh to the accused in four instalments at Kotkapura, Amritsar and MLAs’ hostel in Chandigarh.

Other than this Rs 35 lakh payment in cash, two bank cheques of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, were also handed over to the accused.

Some transactions of small amount was also made through Paytm and GPay in the accounts of gunmen accompanying Sharma, it has been alleged.

Kataria alleged that after receiving the payment, the accused stopped meeting him and responding to his mobile phone calls. “I went to the DSP and asked him to speak to his friend Abhishek Sharma, but apart from making promises, he took no action,” alleged Kataria.

After he lodged a complaint with the Faridkot police, the investigation was assigned to a DSP-rank officer.

The inquiry officer took no action against the DSP and the unidentified gunmen, stating that the complainant failed to furnish substantial evidence to prove the complicity of the DSP.

However, the complainant claimed that he had submitted the record of bank transactions and WhatsApp chats to prove the case against the accused.