Close aide of Amritpal detained from Delhi, say police sources

IANS
New Delhi, March 23
The Special Cell of Delhi Police along with the Punjab Police has detained a close associate of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh from West Delhi's Tilak Vihar area, police sources said here on Thursday.
According to the sources, the man identified as Amit Singh was detained on Tuesday from Tilak Vihar after the police received specific inputs about his whereabouts. Delhi Police assisted the Punjab Police in this operation.
Singh works as an insurance agent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route
Police release new footage; 'Waris Punjab De' chief spotted ...
Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail
The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...
Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case
Can’t keep defaming people, democracy and the country and ex...
Five points Congress will use to challenge Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case
Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi discusses legal strategy with Rahul ...
CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’
In 2017, top court declared practice of instant triple talaq...