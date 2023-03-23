Close aide of Amritpal detained from Delhi, say police sources

IANS

New Delhi, March 23

The Special Cell of Delhi Police along with the Punjab Police has detained a close associate of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh from West Delhi's Tilak Vihar area, police sources said here on Thursday.

According to the sources, the man identified as Amit Singh was detained on Tuesday from Tilak Vihar after the police received specific inputs about his whereabouts. Delhi Police assisted the Punjab Police in this operation.

Singh works as an insurance agent.