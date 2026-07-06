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Home / Punjab / Close IT centres targeting Sikh bodies in 10 days: Gargaj to Punjab Govt

Close IT centres targeting Sikh bodies in 10 days: Gargaj to Punjab Govt

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj addresses a gathering in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday accused the state’s AAP government of targeting Sikh religious institutions through social media and warned of action if it failed to shut down two IT centres “operating from Chandigarh and Mohali” within 10 days.

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He issued the warning at a Panthic congregation called by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall here. AAP's Punjab chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal did not respond to calls made to seek his reaction to the allegations.

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Gargaj alleged that people had been brought from Delhi to build narratives against Sikh institutions. He said two IT centres operating from Chandigarh and Mohali should be shut within 10 days.

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“If the activities continue, the Khalsa Panth will be forced to take action,” he said.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the gathering reflected the community’s support for the decision taken by the five high priests.

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