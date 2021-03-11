Close shave for 20 school kids

Muktsar, May 2
Around 20 students of a private school had a close shave on Monday as the school van they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Lambi Dhabh village on Guruharsahai Road.
The students and van driver were taken to a hospital, where they were given first-aid.
