Ludhiana: Close shave for 3 as SUV overturns

Ludhiana, October 24
An SUV overturned on the 200-foot road in Dugri area on Tuesday. The three occupants of the vehicle had a fortunate escape as they didn’t suffer any major injuries in the mishap. A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after the car rammed into his vehicle.
As per information, the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver applied the handbrake which led to the accident.
