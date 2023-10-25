Ludhiana: Close shave for 3 as SUV overturns

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 24

An SUV overturned on the 200-foot road in Dugri area on Tuesday. The three occupants of the vehicle had a fortunate escape as they didn’t suffer any major injuries in the mishap. A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after the car rammed into his vehicle.

As per information, the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver applied the handbrake which led to the accident.