Abohar: Close shave for elderly woman as fire breaks out in house

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 28

A 70-year-old woman was rescued after a fire broke out at her house in Guru Kripa Colony here on Tuesday afternoon.

Her neighbours broke into the house after noticing flames and rescued her. They had to break the lock of the main gate of the house to rescue her. An electric spark that occurred in a wire in the verandah is believed to be the cause of the fire.

However, a tragedy was averted as flames had not spread to the kitchen and bedroom that the elderly woman was using.

According to information, members of the 70-year-old’s family would lock the house while going to work for her safety as her grandson worked at a private bakery and his mother served at a government office. The woman reportedly had trouble in walking.

#Abohar