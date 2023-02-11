CM: Akalis, Congress shielded accused

Chandigarh, February 10
Asserting that the state government is fully committed to ensure justice in the Behbal Kalan and Kotakpura incidents, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday appealed to the ‘sangat’ to lift the roadblock at Behbal Kalan to avoid any inconvenience to commuters.
The CM said firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotakpura along with sacrilege incidents at Bargari had bruised the psyche of everyone, especially the Sikh community.
The CM said that due to Road blockage at Behbal Kalan a lot of inconvenience is being created to the common people. He said this harassment of the masses should be avoided.
Lashing out at Akalis and the Congress, Mann said both these parties have connived with each other to shield the guilty in the incidents.
