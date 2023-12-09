CM announces Rs 144 cr projects, opens children’s block in Faridkot

Faridkot, December 8
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today inaugurated the children’s block at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.
The construction of this block was started by Dr Raj Bahadur, former Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, in January 2020.
He handed over the appointment letters to 250 nursing officers.
Mann also dedicated a new sewage treatment plant (STP), 14 MLD capacity, along with new main pumping station (MPS) to the residents. The STP and MPS have been constructed at a cost of Rs 25.71 crore.
He also inaugurated a project for augmentation of the water supply scheme and laid foundation stone of block III at the District Administrative Complex (DAC). Mann said the state government had already earmarked Rs 9.71 crore for construction of block III at the DAC, which would house offices of 21 departments.
He also announced projects worth Rs 144.35 crore for Faridkot, including repair of link roads, construction of Sports School and primary health centre at Jand Sahib and construction of a bypass from Faridkot – Deep Singh Wala.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Rs 4.42 would be spent on construction of a multi-purpose auditorium at Government Barjindra College, Rs 1.58 crore on upgrading infrastructure at Desh Bhagat Pandit Chetan Dev Government College and Rs 20.54 crore for construction of steel bridges over Rajasthan and Sirhind feeder canals.
#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Bhagwant Mann #Faridkot
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'
Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...
'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha
'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha
PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...
RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions
Cap for e-mandates for recurring payments too hiked