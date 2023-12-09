 CM announces Rs 144 cr projects, opens children’s block in Faridkot : The Tribune India

Hands over job letters to 250 nurses

CM Bhagwant Mann being felicitated in Faridkot on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today inaugurated the children’s block at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

The construction of this block was started by Dr Raj Bahadur, former Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, in January 2020.

He handed over the appointment letters to 250 nursing officers.

Mann also dedicated a new sewage treatment plant (STP), 14 MLD capacity, along with new main pumping station (MPS) to the residents. The STP and MPS have been constructed at a cost of Rs 25.71 crore.

He also inaugurated a project for augmentation of the water supply scheme and laid foundation stone of block III at the District Administrative Complex (DAC). Mann said the state government had already earmarked Rs 9.71 crore for construction of block III at the DAC, which would house offices of 21 departments.

He also announced projects worth Rs 144.35 crore for Faridkot, including repair of link roads, construction of Sports School and primary health centre at Jand Sahib and construction of a bypass from Faridkot – Deep Singh Wala.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Rs 4.42 would be spent on construction of a multi-purpose auditorium at Government Barjindra College, Rs 1.58 crore on upgrading infrastructure at Desh Bhagat Pandit Chetan Dev Government College and Rs 20.54 crore for construction of steel bridges over Rajasthan and Sirhind feeder canals.

