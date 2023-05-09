CM announces drive to preserve flora & fauna

Our Correspondent

Simbli (Garhshankar), May 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced to preserve flora and fauna along with recharging groundwater table for the coming generations.

Addressing the gathering after laying foundation stone of the Chitti Bein, the CM said the state government would soon embark upon a campaign to preserve natural resources. He said there was no dearth of funds for this noble cause and called upon the people to make it a mass movement.

No dearth of funds Govt to enhance canal water utilisation by up to 60% in the first phase

CM said instead of the SYL canal, the project should be conceived as the YSL

Mann said there was no dearth of funds to preserve natural resources

The CM said the state government was taking steps to enhance canal water utilisation by up to 60 per cent in the first phase. As a result, groundwater extraction could be stopped from four lakh tubewells out of 14 lakh, he said.

The CM said the state government organised first of its kind ‘Sarkaar-Kisan Milni’ to bail out farmers from the ongoing agrarian crisis. He said after deliberations from this milni, the government has decided to make canal water available from April 1 for the cotton growers.