Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces special mutation camps on Jan 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Buoyed over the success of special mutation camps organised across the state yesterday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced holding of similar camps in the state on January 15 also.

The CM said that the camps organised on Saturday received overwhelming response from the people. He said that the people benefited immensely from these camps organised at all tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes across the state.

The Chief Minister further said that more than 31,000 pending cases of mutation had been resolved in these camps. He said that this was for the first time that such a large number of pending cases had been solved in a single day.

The CM said that the state government would continue such endeavours in the future also. Mann urged the people to take maximum mileage from such camps, adding that the state government was committed to providing an effective, responsive and transparent administration to the people.

