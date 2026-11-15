CM asks youth to become employment generators

Addressing the maiden convocation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh University, the CM said with 26 per cent of the state Budget allocated to education, government schools had been transformed in the past four years, adding that the border areas were now emerging as centres of higher learning.

The CM said young people must look beyond conventional career choices and become entrepreneurs, professionals and sportspersons. He added that the government would organise recruitment preparation camps for aspirants seeking to join the armed forces.

Addressing the convocation in the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the CM congratulated the graduating students and called upon them to remain connected with their roots while contributing to society. Calling the convocation a milestone in their lives, he exhorted them to stay humble, contribute meaningfully and make their parents and teachers proud.

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The CM said Shaheed Bhagat Singh University, established in 2021 over 98 acres, currently had more than 2,600 students and was expected to double its enrolment by next year. “Strengthening educational infrastructure in border areas has remained a priority of our government, which has taken several steps to ensure that youth in this region receive access to quality higher education.”

He pointed out, “Earlier, students in border areas had limited access to institutions of higher learning. Today, Shaheed Bhagat Singh University has emerged as an important centre of higher learning for youth from the border belt. Education, technical learning and skill development are essential for empowering our young generation, and this university is playing an important role in that direction.”

Mann said it was encouraging that the university was preparing students not only for jobs but also for entrepreneurship. He expressed confidence that its graduates would generate employment and contribute to the development of their communities.

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“It is heartening to see that this institution has produced IAS and IPS officers as well as accomplished individuals in several other fields. Our objective must be to equip young people with knowledge and skills that enable them to create opportunities for themselves and others,” he said.

Referring to opportunities in the armed forces, Mann said youth from Punjab's border areas had traditionally shown a strong inclination towards joining defence services. He said the government would organise awareness and preparation camps to encourage more Punjabi youth to join the armed forces, including the Sikh Regiment.