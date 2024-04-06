CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders in Punjab to observe fast on Sunday against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh, April 6
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP MLAs and volunteers will sit on a fast on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party leader said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given the call for a nationwide collective fast on April 7 against the arrest of the Delhi chief minister.
Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He had been sent to judicial custody till April 15.
Addressing the media here on Saturday, AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha said the Punjab chief minister and the ruling party's legislators will sit on a fast at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on April 7 in the fight to save democracy.
He also appealed to the people of Punjab to take part in the fast.
Alleging that the BJP-led Centre was behind the arrest of Kejriwal’s arrest, the Rupnagar legislator claimed that the saffron party considers the AAP and its national convener its “biggest threat.”
Kejriwal has been put behind bars without the probe agency recovering a single penny, he said.
