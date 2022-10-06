CM Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment of 4,374 constables in Punjab Police

Chandigarh, October 6
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced recruitment of 4,374 constables in Punjab Police.
Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote, “Giving jobs to the youth is our first goal…Recently 4,374 constables were given appointment letters and now we are going to make new recruitments in the police department...the details of which are being shared with you...a guarantee that all the recruitment will be done on merit and without bribe or recommendation.”
ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਦੇਣਾ ਸਾਡਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਟੀਚਾ ਹੈ ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 6, 2022
ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨੀਂ 4374 ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਯੁਕਤੀ ਪੱਤਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਸੀ ਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮਹਿਕਮੇ 'ਚ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਭਰਤੀਆਂ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ...ਜਿਸਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾਂ...ਇੱਕ ਗਰੰਟੀ ਐ ਕਿ ਸਾਰੀ ਭਰਤੀ ਮੈਰਿਟ ਅਤੇ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਜਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੀ ਸਿਫਰਾਸ਼ ਤੋਂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ.. pic.twitter.com/KP56dU4Ko8
