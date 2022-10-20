CM Bhagwant Mann appears before Mansa court in three-year-old defamation case

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appeared before a Mansa court in a three-year-old defamation case which was filed by former MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia.

Mann got bail in the case and next hearing of the case been scheduled on December 5.

When Manshahia had left AAP and joined Congress in 2019, Mann had alleged that Manshahia switched party for money and for appointment as chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Manshahia in 2019 had filed a defamation suit against Mann and eight others in a Mansa court.

Advocate Gurpiar Singh said despite sending notices to the CM in the defamation case on different occasions the latter did not turn up at the court for hearing.

Singh added, “CM Mann attended the hearing today and got bail in the case and court has summoned him to present before the court on next hearing which has been scheduled for December 5.”

Later, addressing a press conference in Mansa, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “Baffled by their crushing defeat in the Punjab assembly polls, Congress leaders are now using defamation as a tool against those working tirelessly for public welfare and progress of state.”

Mann added, “Leaders who had themselves betrayed the mandate of people by becoming turncoats for their vested interests are now filing defamation cases against us. Why defamation case not be filed against such turncoats who betray people who have given them mandate? Why such cases are not being filed against people who label true patriots as terrorists? Such cases will not deter him for taking several decisions for the well being of people of the state.”

CM said he will appear before court whenever summons is issued against him. Bhagwant Mann said he has full faith in the judicial system of the country. He said the courts are highly respectable and they will adhere to every decision of the court.